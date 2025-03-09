The family of missing Darren Orme have shared their “immense gratitude” to the people who have helped to search for him.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wigan Athletic fans turned out in force at The Brickmakers Arms pub on Sunday morning to look for Darren, who has not been seen since Wednesday evening.

Some hoped he would go to Saturday’s home match between Latics and Cambridge United, but when he did not attend, the search party gathered and went to places where it was thought he might be.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a Facebook post, his sister Ellie Simm said their family was “so grateful” to everyone who took part in the search and they were “hopeful” that Darren would return home.

Missing Darren Orme

She wrote: “This is just a post from Darren’s family to express our immense gratitude for the support shown today and the willingness for so many people to come out and spend the better part of their day helping us search for him.

"We were too emotional to speak at the Brickmakers, but we saw you all and we are so grateful for all the help you gave. Also and just as important, a massive thank you to Harry, Mick and Anne, without you three and the time you dedicated today the scale of this search wouldn’t have been possible, we are so grateful to you all for this.

"At this moment, Darren has still not been found, but we remain in contact with the police and hopeful of his return and we will update people when we hear of anything important. Keep positive everyone, we will find him and once again thank you all so much!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Volunteers gathered at the Brickmakers Arms on Sunday to search for Darren Orme

Police have also thanked everyone involved in the search and those who have helped in other ways, such as by providing information.

They have been looking for Darren since he was reported missing and publicly appealed for help to find him on Thursday evening.

A post on Greater Manchester Police’s Wigan and Leigh Facebook page said: “Police are continuing to search for missing Darren from Wigan.

“Darren was reported missing and was last seen shortly before 9pm on 5 March.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Specialist officers from across the force continue to search for Darren, and we’re asking that the public continue to share our appeals and share information which may assist us.

“We would like to thank the local community for all their help so far, we know Darren is known to many in the area, and we appreciate all of your help in sharing our appeals, and for coming out and joining the search with us today.

“If you have any information on his whereabouts, or you have any footage which may show Darren since he was reported missing, please call us on 101 quoting log 2423 of 06/03/25."

Darren is described as 6ft 3ins tall, of slim build, with short red/ginger hair.

He was last seen on Wednesday evening on Beech Hill Lane and was wearing blue jeans, blue trainers, a navy blue Wigan Athletic jumper and black gilet coat.