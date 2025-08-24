An electrical fault with a freezer has been blamed for a blaze which engulfed a garden shed and damaged the outside of the house next to it.

Two fire crews from Wigan and one from Hindley were called to an address in Windermere Road, Hindley, at around 4pm today (Sunday August 24) where they found the shed well ablaze.

Firefighters wearing breathing gear doused the flames but not before the heat had damaged plastic fascias, soffits, guttering and two upstairs windows of the adjacent home.

Wigan watch manager Nigel Shepherd said that there had been several appliances in the shed, one of which – a freezer – had been switched on and that an electrical fault on it was the probable cause of the fire.

A positive pressure ventilation fan was used to disperse smoke that had got into the house.