Fears growing for missing Wigan pensioner
A public appeal for help in tracing a missing Wigan pensioner has been made by police.
Peter was last seen in the area of Howard Street, Pemberton, at around 3pm on Monday August 4.
He is described as white, 5ft 10ins tall, of medium build and bald-headed.
When last sighted he was wearing a blue hoodie, grey trousers, black shoes and glasses.
A post by Wigan and Leigh Police – GMP on social media reads: “Officers are becoming increasingly concerned about Peter and want to make sure he is safe and well.”
Anyone with information is asked to ring police on 0161 856 0364 quoting 2428 2/8/25.