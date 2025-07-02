Firefighters are continuing to tackle a blaze at an “illegal waste dump” more than 24 hours later.

Firefighters were first called to the fire on Bolton House Road, Bickershaw shortly after 3.45pm on Tuesday, as thick plumes of smoke filled the air.

Those living in the area were advised to keep their doors and windows closed and people several miles away in Leigh reported they could smell the smoke.

The former scrapyard has been used as an “illegal” rubbish dump and the site is understood to have many scrap vehicles, tyres and hundreds of thousands of binbags containing household waste.

Firefighters were called to Bolton House Road on Tuesday afternoon

Despite firefighters from several stations working throughout the night, six fire engines and an aerial platform remain on Bolton House Road on Wednesday afternoon to deal with the blaze.

Wigan fire station say there is now a digger on site to try and break up the rubbish in a bid to put out the fire

Bickershaw Primary School did not open on Wednesday morning, due to smoke and low water pressure.

Members of Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service and the Environment Agency at the scene of the fire on Bolton House Road, Bickershaw

A spokesman for Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service said: “Firefighters are tackling a fire involving a large amount of waste on Bolton House Road in Bickershaw.

“Nearby residents are advised to keep their doors and windows closed due to the smoke being produced.”

A Wigan Council spokesman said: “The fire, which is located on private land, presents minimal risk to residents. However, due to the significant amount of smoke, residents are advised to keep their doors and windows closed as a precautionary measure.

“Due to the levels of smoke and low water pressure in the area, Bickershaw Primary School has taken the decision to close the school today. Parents have been notified directly by the school's staff.

Plumes of smoke from the fire on Bolton House Road

“Wigan Council is actively supporting the fire service and the Environment Agency to get the fire under control and to support residents during this time.”

Residents have been complaining about the site for months, saying the stench was foul, there were reports of rat infestations and they did not want to go outside.

Complaints had been made to the council, police and the Environment Agency, with a joint investigation launched.

Makerfield MP Josh Simons was “furious” when he heard about the fire there.

Firefighters working at the site on Bolton House Road

He said: “I’ve received multiple reports of a serious fire at the illegal waste dump on Bolton House Road. Emergency services are on the scene and the fire is under control. Residents are asked to keep away but there is no immediate risk to life.

“I’m furious this has happened. I was due to visit the site this Friday, leading a site visit of all the relevant agencies – Environment Agency, Greater Manchester Police and Wigan Council.

“I’ve been pushing for action, chairing cross-agency meetings and asking for updates, for months. I’ve said time and again, this is a risk to residents, to kids round the corner, and flagrant criminal activity cannot be allowed to stand.

“I have called an emergency meeting of all the relevant agencies which I will chair on Friday. I will get answers for you. I will hold those responsible for clearing up this mess to account.”