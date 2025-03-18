Firefighters thwart blaze on Wigan tanker containing 3,000 gallons of fuel

By Charles Graham
Published 18th Mar 2025, 07:58 BST
Updated 18th Mar 2025, 09:05 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A tanker loaded with 3,000 gallons of petrol and diesel had a lucky escape after its brakes overheated on a Wigan road.

A car following the lorry along Bolton Road at Aspull flashed it to pull over after smoke was seen pouring from the back end.

Fire crews from Hindley and Wigan were called to the scene at 8.45pm on Monday March 17 and police closed the road for safety reasons.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

But because it was decided that a mechanical fault had caused overheating rather than an out-and-out fire at that stage, it was not necessary to evacuate nearby homes.

The smouldering tanker was pulled up on Bolton Road, Aspull, near its junction with Hall Laneplaceholder image
The smouldering tanker was pulled up on Bolton Road, Aspull, near its junction with Hall Lane

Hindley watch manager Phil Dearden said: “It was lucky in several ways, not least because the tanker had only just dropped off the majority of its load so it was ‘only’ carrying 7,000l of petrol and 7,000l of diesel.

"But clearly you didn’t want any ignition and it was timely that a motorist spotted the smoke from the rear of the tanker and got the driver to pull over when he did.

"It was more of a mechanical fault than a fire in the end.”

The crews cooled down the axle and brakes with water and the tanker was then towed away.

Related topics:Wigan

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice