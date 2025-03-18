A tanker loaded with 3,000 gallons of petrol and diesel had a lucky escape after its brakes overheated on a Wigan road.

A car following the lorry along Bolton Road at Aspull flashed it to pull over after smoke was seen pouring from the back end.

Fire crews from Hindley and Wigan were called to the scene at 8.45pm on Monday March 17 and police closed the road for safety reasons.

But because it was decided that a mechanical fault had caused overheating rather than an out-and-out fire at that stage, it was not necessary to evacuate nearby homes.

The smouldering tanker was pulled up on Bolton Road, Aspull, near its junction with Hall Lane

Hindley watch manager Phil Dearden said: “It was lucky in several ways, not least because the tanker had only just dropped off the majority of its load so it was ‘only’ carrying 7,000l of petrol and 7,000l of diesel.

"But clearly you didn’t want any ignition and it was timely that a motorist spotted the smoke from the rear of the tanker and got the driver to pull over when he did.

"It was more of a mechanical fault than a fire in the end.”

The crews cooled down the axle and brakes with water and the tanker was then towed away.