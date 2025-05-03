Football match abandoned after Wigan player suffers 'very serious head injury'
Winstanley St Aidan’s FC were playing away at Old Blackburnians FC on Saturday afternoon in a “must win” match between the two teams at the top of the league.
But the game had to be abandoned when a Winstanley player was badly hurt and emergency services rushed to Harrison playing fields to treat him.
Manager Jamie Harrison posted on Facebook: “Today’s game v Old Blacks was abandoned due to a very serious head injury to one of our players (who won’t be named in case all his family ain’t yet aware).
"Thoughts with him and his family at this time. Fingers crossed he’s going to be okay.”
