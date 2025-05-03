Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Wigan footballer has been seriously injured in a match.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Winstanley St Aidan’s FC were playing away at Old Blackburnians FC on Saturday afternoon in a “must win” match between the two teams at the top of the league.

But the game had to be abandoned when a Winstanley player was badly hurt and emergency services rushed to Harrison playing fields to treat him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Manager Jamie Harrison posted on Facebook: “Today’s game v Old Blacks was abandoned due to a very serious head injury to one of our players (who won’t be named in case all his family ain’t yet aware).

"Thoughts with him and his family at this time. Fingers crossed he’s going to be okay.”