Injured man cut from wreckage of Wigan car wash smash

By Charles Graham
Published 29th Jan 2025, 07:33 BST
An injured man had to be cut from the wreckage of his car after a bizarre smash outside a Wigan car wash.

The Ford Zetec was seen to plough backwards into a post at speed on Newton Road, Lowton, at around 5.30pm on Tuesday January 28.

Attempts by onlookers to free the casualty were in vain and so fire crews, as well as police and ambulances, were called to the scene.

With the help of specialist gear, the occupant was freed from the car and taken to Wigan Infirmary where a spokesman for Greater Manchester Police said that his injuries, thankfully, appear to be neither life-threatening or life-changing.

The badly damaged Ford Zetec following its crash on Newton Road, Lowton

A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service said: “Shortly after 5.30pm on Tuesday January 28, two fire engines from Leigh and Atherton Fire Stations, along with the Technical Response Unit from Leigh, were called to attend a road traffic collision involving one vehicle and a building on Newton Road, Lowton.

“Crews arrived quickly and used hydraulic cutting equipment and stabilisation equipment to extricate one casualty from the vehicle.

"The casualty was transferred into the care of North West Ambulance Service.”

