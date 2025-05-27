A man from Wigan has spoken about the awful scenes after a car ploughed into pedestrians at the Liverpool victory parade.

Around 50 people, including four children, were injured. Twenty seven people were taken to hospital while others were treated at the scene.

Two people, including a child, were seriously hurt in the collision.

The shocking collision took place at 6pm on Water Street in Liverpool at around 6pm on Monday May 26.

It was not on the list of roads to be closed for Liverpool’s 20th league title parade.

Merseyside Police has confirmed a 53-year-old white British man from the Liverpool area was arrested and is believed to be the driver.

Authorities confirm it is not being treated as a terrorism incident.

Witnesses stated that the car had been moving at approximately 30mph, sounding its horn as it slowly navigated through the dense crowd.

Suddenly, it accelerated sharply, swerved, and mounted the pavement, striking multiple people.

Patrick Milligan from Wigan told the Daily Mail: “We all had the best day of our lives watching the parade and then it was like a tsunami within about five minutes of the parade finishing. It was horrific.

“The car just swerved into the crowd at speed and everyone was screaming.”

Assistant Chief Con Jenny Sims from Merseyside Police said: "Firstly, my thoughts are with all those injured in tonight’s horrific incident, their families and friends, and all those affected by the terrible tragedy that has taken place today.

"I want to thank all the emergency services, partner agencies and members of the public who came to the assistance of the injured following this evening’s shocking events.

"This had been a joyous day in Liverpool with hundreds of thousands of people lining the streets to celebrate Liverpool Football Club’s victory parade.

"Sadly, at just after 6 o’clock this evening, as the parade was drawing to a close, we received reports that a car had been in collision with a number of pedestrians on Water Street in Liverpool city centre.

"A number of people have been injured and were taken to hospital.

"In addition a large number of people of all ages were treated at the scene but did not require hospital treatment.

"Specialist officers have been put in place to support the injured and their families.

"Our emergency services colleagues from the North West Ambulance Service and Mersey Fire and Rescue Service also attended the scene and will be able to provide further updates.

"The car stopped at the scene and a 53-year-old white British man from the Liverpool area was arrested. We believe him to be the driver of the vehicle.

"Extensive inquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances leading up to the collision and it is vital that people do not speculate or spread misinformation on social media.

"I know that people will understandably be concerned by what has happened tonight.

"What I can tell you is that we believe this to be an isolated incident and we are not currently looking for anyone else in relation to it.

"The incident is not currently being treated as terrorism.

"We would ask that people refrain from sharing distressing footage from the incident online and please share any information directly with our investigation team. Information, including video footage, can be passed on via the Major Incident Police Portal (MIPP) - https://orlo.uk/XYmtR.”