M6 in Wigan 'likely to be closed for some time' after lorry overturns
Emergency services, including the air ambulance, rushed to the motorway, between junctions 27 at Standish and 28 for Leyland, on Friday afternoon.
A Lancashire Police post on X said: “We currently have a motorway closure in place on the M6, just north of junction 27 in both directions. This is due to an overturned lorry. This is likely to be closed for some time.”
A statement on National Highways’ website said: “The M6 in Lancashire is closed in both directions between J27 and J28 due to a serious collision. Lancashire Police and emergency services are on scene.”
Drivers were urged to allow extra time for their journeys, with North West Motorway Police warning tailbacks were causing issues and advising motorists to leave the M6 earlier if possible.
Diversions are in place using the hollow diamond symbol for those heading northbound and the hollow square symbol for those going southbound.
