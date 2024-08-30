Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The M6 in Wigan has been shut in both directions after reports of a “serious” crash.

Emergency services, including the air ambulance, rushed to the motorway, between junctions 27 at Standish and 28 for Leyland, on Friday afternoon.

A Lancashire Police post on X said: “We currently have a motorway closure in place on the M6, just north of junction 27 in both directions. This is due to an overturned lorry. This is likely to be closed for some time.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A statement on National Highways’ website said: “The M6 in Lancashire is closed in both directions between J27 and J28 due to a serious collision. Lancashire Police and emergency services are on scene.”

Drivers were urged to allow extra time for their journeys, with North West Motorway Police warning tailbacks were causing issues and advising motorists to leave the M6 earlier if possible.

Diversions are in place using the hollow diamond symbol for those heading northbound and the hollow square symbol for those going southbound.