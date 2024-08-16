M6 in Wigan reopens more than 12 hours after tragic death of woman who fell from bridge
Emergency services were called to the southbound carriageway, between junction 27 at Standish and junction 26 for the Orrell interchange, at around 1.25am on Friday.
A woman’s body was found, following reports someone had fallen from a bridge.
The M6 remained closed until around 2pm while police officers investigated what happened.
There were long delays for drivers and even after the motorway reopened people were urged to allow an extra 30 minutes for their journeys while the traffic queues eased.
A spokesman for Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said: “At around 1.25am this morning, we were called to the junction 27 of the M6 for a concern for welfare of a female.
“We attended the scene and sadly discovered the body of the female. The M6 southbound between junction 27 and 26 is closed while officers continue with their investigations.
“Significant delays are to be expected in the area for the immediate future. Thank you for your patience at this time.
“If anyone has any information about this incident or any footage, including dash-cam, CCTV or mobile phone footage, they are asked to call 101 quoting log number 171 of August 16.”
A post on X by GMP’s traffic department says: “We're responding to reports of a person falling from a bridge on the M6 between J27 and J26 southbound. The road is closed while emergency services attend and significant delays are expected in the area for the immediate future. Thank you for your patience at this time.”
A statement on National Highways’ website said: “At around 2am the M6 southbound near Wigan was closed to assist the multi-agency response to this North West Motorway Police Group-led incident. National Highways traffic officers are at scene implementing traffic management to support both police and the North West Ambulance Service.
"Due to the nature of the incident police collision investigations are required, the carriageway will not be able to reopen until these have taken place. There is currently no estimate available for the M6 southbound between J27 and J26 can open.”
