Emergency services are responding to what is being described as a “serious incident” on the M6 near Wigan.

Fire engines, ambulances and police have all been scrambled to the scene on the northbound carriageway between Standish and Leyland.

And all three lanes have been closed, causing long tailbacks to form as traffic tries to leave the motorway to take A-road detours.

A statement from National Highways reads: “The M6 in Lancashire is closed northbound between J27 Shevington Interchange (Wigan, Parbold, Standish, Chorley A5209) and J28 Leyland Interchange (Leyland B5256) following a serious incident.

Long tailbacks on the M6 north of Wigan

“Lancashire Police, Lancashire Fire & Rescue, North West Ambulance Service and National Highways Traffic Officers are attending the scene.”

It advises motorists to take the following diversions if possible:

Leave the M6 northbound Jct 27 and at the roundabout take the third exit to join A5209.

Follow the A5209 in Standish and at the junction with the A49 turn left.

Follow the A49 northbound to the junction with the roundabout with the A581.

Take the second exit on to the A581 eastbound.

Continue to the roundabout with the B5252 and take the first exit.

Follow the B5252 to the roundabout with Euxton Lane and take the first exit.

Follow Euxton Lane to the junction with Central Avenue.

Turn right on to Central Avenue northbound and follow this road on to Dawson Lane.

At the traffic light controlled junction with the A49 turn right.

Follow the A49 northbound to the traffic light controlled junction with the B5256.

Turn left on to the B5256 westbound and follow this road to J28 of the M6.