M6 partially open in both directions at Wigan after three-vehicle smash
Emergency services, including the air ambulance, rushed to the motorway, between junctions 27 at Standish and 28 for Leyland, on Friday following the collision at 2.10pm.
Fire crews from Wigan, Leigh and Ormskirk attended the scene after an HGV heading south collided with the central reservation and overturned, hitting a Toyota Prius and Peugeot Autosleeper on the northbound carriageway.
Amazingly there appear to have been no major injuries sustained by the three vehicles’ occupants and the firefighters were not required to cut anyone out of wreckage.
But Wigan watch manager Mike Fairhurst said: “It was a real mess and there will be a lot of recovery work, including repairing the barrier and resurfacing the road.
"No-one was trapped, thankfully, so we assisted North West Ambulance personnel and helped with the clearing up.”
That clearing up has continued through the night, the latest update from Lancashire Pollice coming in the early hours which read: “We earlier informed you of a road traffic collision on the M6 that had caused the road to be closed.
"Please be advised that we have now reopened one lane of traffic southbound, and two lanes of traffic northbound.
“We will continue to provide updates when we can.”
Following the accident, drivers were urged to allow extra time for their journeys, with North West Motorway Police warning tailbacks were causing issues and advising motorists to leave the M6 earlier if possible.
Diversions are in place using the hollow diamond symbol for those heading northbound and the hollow square symbol for those going southbound.
National Highways confirmed that barrier repairs would continue throughout the night.
