Major incident stood down after New Year's Day floods in Wigan and across Greater Manchester

The major incident declared in response to widespread flooding across Greater Manchester has been stood down.

Emergency services and partner organisations are now focusing on recovery efforts, following plans put in place by Greater Manchester’s Local Resilience Forum.

The major incident was declared at 4am on Wednesday after heavy and persistent rainfall throughout New Year’s Eve and into New Year’s Day.

It caused flooding across Greater Manchester, including in parts of Wigan.

Flooding in Platt Bridge on New Year's Day

A strategic co-ordinating group (SCG) was set up, chaired by Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service, to co-ordinate the emergency services response.

In total, the fire service attended more than 100 separate incidents, which in many instances involved leading people to safety from their flood-stricken homes or vehicles, including many elderly or vulnerable residents.

There have been no casualties or reports of serious injuries.

Following a meeting of the SCG on Thursday morning, the major incident declaration was stood down.

Chief fire officer Dave Russel said: “The flooding on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day caused considerable damage and disruption across Greater Manchester. We have evacuated nearly 1,000 people – half of them on boats – and many from flooded homes.

“Over the past 36 hours, fire crews have worked tirelessly to keep people safe alongside Greater Manchester Police, North West Ambulance Service, mountain rescue, local councils and a range of partners. I’d like to thank everyone involved in the response for their hard work and dedication.

“I’d also like to thank residents affected for their co-operation, especially as many have been forced out of their homes at the start of a new year.

“Our focus now is on helping people return to their homes and get back to normality as quickly as possible.”

Assistant Chief Constable Rick Jackson said: “Whilst the major incident status has now been stood down, we will be continuing to support councils and other agencies with localised responses in the areas still impacted.

“Our priority remains to ensure everyone’s safety. We’d like to extend our thanks to the communities of Greater Manchester, particularly those in the severely flooded areas, for pulling together and cooperating with the emergency services.

“We hope that normality can resume for everyone shortly, and would advise the public to keep an eye out for information being issued by local authorities, transport services and GMFRS.”

Caroline Simpson, group chief executive for Greater Manchester Combined Authority, Transport for Greater Manchester and the fire service, said: “The whole Greater Manchester system has pulled together over the past 48 hours, with our fire service, police, ambulance service and local councils co-ordinating with other partners including mountain rescue. We are grateful to all those who worked tirelessly over the bank holiday in challenging circumstances to keep our residents safe.

“Our thoughts go out to all those who have been affected by the flooding. We will continue working together in the coming days and weeks to help residents and businesses to recover and get back to normal.”

The Growth Hub has a support line to help businesses as they deal with the immediate aftermath and recovery. Call 0161 359 3050 or email [email protected].