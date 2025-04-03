Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man has died after he was hit by a bus in Wigan borough.

The incident happened on Atherleigh Way in Leigh, at the junction with Kirkhall Lane and Westleigh Lane, at around 3pm on Monday March 31.

Emergency services rushed to the area, with reports locally of the air ambulance landing nearby while the roads remained closed for several hours.

Initial inquiries have established a double decker bus was travelling down the road when a 69-year-old man, who was a pedestrian, was in collision with it.

The incident happened at the junction of Atherleigh Way and Kirkhall Lane

The pedestrian has been fighting for his life for several days, but police have confirmed he has sadly died as a result of his injuries.

Police are continuing to appeal for witnesses and those with film footage to come forward as they continue to investigate the collision.

Det Con Nick Rhodes from Greater Manchester Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit said; “Since the incident we have conducted a number of lines of inquiries to establish exactly what happened but are now appealing to anyone who was in the area to please get in touch.

“This can be through a personal eyewitness account, or the submission of dash cam footage to understand the movements leading up to the collision which has left an elderly man fighting for his life.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 0161 8564741 direct or 101 quoting incident 1953 of 31/03/2025.

Alternatively, details can be passed on anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111