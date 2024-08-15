Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man is in critical condition after a fire erupted on the first floor of a Wigan home.

Emergency services rushed to the house on Dumbarton Green, Beech Hill, at around 6.30am on Wednesday (August 14).

The victim, aged in his 40s, was pulled to safety and rushed to hospital.

The man remains in critical condition

He remains in a critical and life-threatening condition.

The incident is being investigated by police with no arrests at this stage.

A Greater Manchester Police spokesperson said: "At around 6.40am this morning (Wednesday August 14), we were called to reports of a man trapped due to a fire at a property on Dumbarton Green, Wigan.

"Inquiries regarding how the fire started are ongoing.

"A man in his 40s was taken to hospital with injuries that are considered to be life threatening.

"He remains in hospital in critical condition. No arrest have been made”

A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service said: “At around 6.30am on Wednesday (August 14) three fire engines from Wigan and Hindley fire stations were called to reports of a fire involving the first floor of a house on Dumbarton Green, Wigan.

“Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used hose reels to extinguish the fire.

"Crews remain in attendance alongside colleagues from Greater Manchester Police while investigations take place.”

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact police on 101 and quote log number 533 of 14/08/2024.

You can also contact police online via GMP’s website: https://www.gmp.police.uk/

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.