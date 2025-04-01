Man fights for life after bus crash at Wigan borough junction
And police are today appealing for witnesses and those with film footage to come forward as they continue to investigate the collision.
The incident happened on Atherleigh Way in Leigh, at the junction with Kirkhall Lane and Westleigh Lane, at around 3pm on Monday March 31.
Emergency services rushed to the area, with reports locally of the air ambulance landing nearby while the roads remained closed for several hours.
Initial inquiries have established a double decker bus was travelling down the road when a 69-year-old man, who was a pedestrian, was in collision with it.
The pedestrian remains in a life-threatening condition at hospital.
Det Con Nick Rhodes from GMP’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit said; “Since the incident we have conducted a number of lines of inquiries to establish exactly what happened but are now appealing to anyone who was in the area to please get in touch.
“This can be through a personal eyewitness account, or the submission of dash cam footage to understand the movements leading up to the collision which has left an elderly man fighting for his life.”
Anyone with information is asked to call 0161 8564741 direct or 101 quoting incident 1953 of 31/03/2025.
Alternatively, details can be passed on anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111