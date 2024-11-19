Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A man has received medical treatment after being hit by a train in Wigan borough.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emergency services descended on to Hag Fold railway station in Atherton after they were called to a report of a casualty on the tracks shortly after 7am on the morning of Monday November 18.

British Transport Police say a man was found with injuries and taken to receive medical treatment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A man has been hit by a train at Hag Fold station

A spokesperson for BTP said: “aid: "Officers were called to a report of a casualty on the tracks just after 7am on November 18 at Hag Fold Railway Station near Atherton.

"Officers, paramedics and fire service attended and a person was found with injuries and has been taken to a place of safety to receive medical care.

"The incident is not thought to be suspicious."