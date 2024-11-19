A man has received medical treatment after being hit by a train in Wigan borough.

Man injured after being hit by a train in Wigan borough
Emergency services descended on to Hag Fold railway station in Atherton after they were called to a report of a casualty on the tracks shortly after 7am on the morning of Monday November 18.
British Transport Police say a man was found with injuries and taken to receive medical treatment.
A spokesperson for BTP said: “aid: "Officers were called to a report of a casualty on the tracks just after 7am on November 18 at Hag Fold Railway Station near Atherton.
"Officers, paramedics and fire service attended and a person was found with injuries and has been taken to a place of safety to receive medical care.
"The incident is not thought to be suspicious."
