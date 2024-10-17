Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man was taken to hospital with a neck injury after an early morning collision between two cars in Wigan town centre.

Emergency services were called to the junction of Rodney Street, Millgate and Riverway at 6am on Thursday October 17 following the crash at the traffic lights.

The male driver of one car needed hospital treatment – although police say his injuries are not thought to be serious – while the female driver of the other vehicle escaped unscathed.

Police closed lanes for two and a half hours while attending to the casualty and the scene, causing significant traffic problems during the morning rush hour.

The damaged vehicles were eventually removed and the road re-opened at around 8.30am.