Man suffers potential 'life-changing' injuries after crash on major Wigan borough road

By Sian Jones
Published 26th Nov 2024, 14:16 BST
Updated 26th Nov 2024, 15:39 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A man has been rushed to hospital after being hit by car on a major Wigan borough road.

Emergency services responded to reports of an Audi in collision with a man on Atherleigh Way at around 9am on Tuesday morning (November 26).

The road is currently shut in both directions from Kirkhall Lane to Lovers Lane.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
Wigan grandad with incurable cancer supports assisted dying bill
The air ambulance was spotted nearbyThe air ambulance was spotted nearby
The air ambulance was spotted nearby

People also reported that the air ambulance landed near Westbourne Avenue.

The driver remained at the scene and no arrests have been made.

A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Police said: "An Audi was travelling northbound on Atherleigh Way, Leigh, in the general direction of Atherton.

“A man in his 30s was hit after entering the carriageway from a crossing.

"He suffered multiple, serious and life-threatening injuries, and is currently being treated in hospital.

The driver remained at the scene and no arrests have been made at this time.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Officers from GMP's Serious Collision Investigation Unit are now appealing for information as they continue their inquiries.

“If you have any information, including dashcam, CCTV, or doorbell footage from around the time of the incident, please get in touch with investigators.”

You can contact police via 101, or gmp.police.uk, quoting log 731 of 26/11/24.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.

Related topics:WiganEmergency services
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice