A man has been rushed to hospital after being hit by car on a major Wigan borough road.

Emergency services responded to reports of an Audi in collision with a man on Atherleigh Way at around 9am on Tuesday morning (November 26).

The road is currently shut in both directions from Kirkhall Lane to Lovers Lane.

The air ambulance was spotted nearby

People also reported that the air ambulance landed near Westbourne Avenue.

The driver remained at the scene and no arrests have been made.

A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Police said: "An Audi was travelling northbound on Atherleigh Way, Leigh, in the general direction of Atherton.

“A man in his 30s was hit after entering the carriageway from a crossing.

"He suffered multiple, serious and life-threatening injuries, and is currently being treated in hospital.

“Officers from GMP's Serious Collision Investigation Unit are now appealing for information as they continue their inquiries.

“If you have any information, including dashcam, CCTV, or doorbell footage from around the time of the incident, please get in touch with investigators.”

You can contact police via 101, or gmp.police.uk, quoting log 731 of 26/11/24.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.