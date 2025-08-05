An electrical fault in a washing machine has been blamed for a blaze which caused a young family to flee their Wigan borough home.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Firefighters have issued safety warnings about such appliances, urging householders to get them serviced regularly and switch them off at the wall when not in use.

The machine in question hadn’t been used for several days when it burst into flames at a home on Bolton Road, Atherton, at 7am this morning (Tuesday August 5).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fortunately the mum of the house was up and about and heard the smoke alarm go off.

A general view of Bolton Road in Atherton where the house fire, caused by a faulty washing machine, broke out

Fumes from the kitchen began filling the upstairs but the woman was able to fetch her baby and toddler and get them out of the house unscathed.

Crews from Atherton fire station attended the emergency and two officers in breathing gear and armed with a hose reel put out the fire which was confined to a work surface and the washing machine itself.

Fans were also used to ventilate the house.

Watch manager Steve Green said: “The machine was off at the time and the lady said it hadn’t been in used for three to four days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It looks like an electrical fault in the control panel was the cause.

"Thankfully a smoke alarm was fitted so the family were given warning in time to get out safely.

"The machine was only about two years old: most people have cars older than that. But we do advise that people get these appliances serviced regularly, and it is recommended that when one is not in use, then it is a good idea to turn it off at the wall too.”

Watch manager Green said that the smoke caused minor damage to the home’s upstairs.

He urged any residents without smoke alarms to get them for their homes as a matter of urgency.