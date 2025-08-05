Mum and tots flee Wigan home as washing machine burst into flames
Firefighters have issued safety warnings about such appliances, urging householders to get them serviced regularly and switch them off at the wall when not in use.
The machine in question hadn’t been used for several days when it burst into flames at a home on Bolton Road, Atherton, at 7am this morning (Tuesday August 5).
Fortunately the mum of the house was up and about and heard the smoke alarm go off.
Fumes from the kitchen began filling the upstairs but the woman was able to fetch her baby and toddler and get them out of the house unscathed.
Crews from Atherton fire station attended the emergency and two officers in breathing gear and armed with a hose reel put out the fire which was confined to a work surface and the washing machine itself.
Fans were also used to ventilate the house.
Watch manager Steve Green said: “The machine was off at the time and the lady said it hadn’t been in used for three to four days.
"It looks like an electrical fault in the control panel was the cause.
"Thankfully a smoke alarm was fitted so the family were given warning in time to get out safely.
"The machine was only about two years old: most people have cars older than that. But we do advise that people get these appliances serviced regularly, and it is recommended that when one is not in use, then it is a good idea to turn it off at the wall too.”
