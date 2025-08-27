Late rush hour traffic was disrupted after a two-vehicle collision at a Wigan village junction.

Police, fire and ambulance personnel all descended on Shevington after the crash involving a van and a car at the intersection of Church Lane, Old Lane and Wigan Road at 6.30pm yesterday (Tuesday August 26).

But the occupants of both vehicles were neither trapped nor injured, so an ambulance was not required and a fire crew only stayed at the scene to make the vehicles safe in case of fuel leaks.

Police sealed off the road for a short while until the damaged car and van had been removed.

The junction of Church Lane and Old Lane where the collision took place between a van and car on Tuesday evening

A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service said: “At around 6.30pm yesterday (Tuesday August 26), fire crews were called to reports of a road traffic collision on Wigan Road, Shevington.

“Two fire engines from Wigan Community Fire Station and the Technical Response Unit from Leigh quickly attended the incident, which involved two vehicles.

“Firefighters worked with colleagues from Greater Manchester Police to make the area safe.

“Crews were in attendance for around 20 minutes.”

A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Police confirmed that it had been a “damage only” road traffic collision.