Paramedics are fighting to save the life of a man who has fallen 100ft from the top of Wigan’s main shopping mall.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The North West Air Ambulance and police have also been scrambled to the scene at Crompton Street.

The casualty appears to have fallen from the top of the spiral multi-storey car park section of the Grand Arcade and into the shopping centre’s service area at around 2.30pm today.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The helicopter has been circling the area as medical work at the scene continues.

The immediate area has been cordoned off.

Contact Samaritans at any time on freephone 116 123 or visit www.samaritans.org