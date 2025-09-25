Paramedics are battling to save a man who has fallen from the rooftop car park of Wigan's Grand Arcade shopping mall

By Charles Graham
Published 25th Sep 2025, 15:09 BST
Paramedics are fighting to save the life of a man who has fallen 100ft from the top of Wigan’s main shopping mall.

The North West Air Ambulance and police have also been scrambled to the scene at Crompton Street.

Most Popular

The casualty appears to have fallen from the top of the spiral multi-storey car park section of the Grand Arcade and into the shopping centre’s service area at around 2.30pm today.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The helicopter has been circling the area as medical work at the scene continues.

The immediate area has been cordoned off.

Contact Samaritans at any time on freephone 116 123 or visit www.samaritans.org

Related topics:ParamedicsWiganGrand ArcadeCrompton Street
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice