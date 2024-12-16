A person was rushed to hospital after a car overturned in an horrific crash with a bike on a busy Wigan road.

Emergency services including the air-ambulance dashed to the incident on Winstanley Road, Orrell, at around 2.15pm on Sunday (December 15).

The road was taped off in both directions following the crash which happened near to the junction of Park Road.

The air ambulance was spotted near the scene

Three people were involved with one taken to hospital.

A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service (GMFRS) said: “Shortly before 2.15pm on Sunday December 15, two fire engines from Wigan Community Fire Station, and the Enhanced Rescue Unit from Leigh, were called to attend a road traffic collision between one vehicle and a bike on Winstanley Road, Wigan.

“Crews arrived quickly and worked alongside Greater Manchester Police to make the area safe. Three casualties were assessed by North West Ambulance Service, one has been conveyed to hospital.”

“Firefighters departed after approximately 40 minutes in attendance.”