Person rushed to hospital after horror crash on Wigan road

By Sian Jones
Published 16th Dec 2024, 09:08 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A person was rushed to hospital after a car overturned in an horrific crash with a bike on a busy Wigan road.

Emergency services including the air-ambulance dashed to the incident on Winstanley Road, Orrell, at around 2.15pm on Sunday (December 15).

The road was taped off in both directions following the crash which happened near to the junction of Park Road.

placeholder image
Read More
15 haunting vintage street scenes of Wigan
The air ambulance was spotted near the sceneplaceholder image
The air ambulance was spotted near the scene

Three people were involved with one taken to hospital.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service (GMFRS) said: “Shortly before 2.15pm on Sunday December 15, two fire engines from Wigan Community Fire Station, and the Enhanced Rescue Unit from Leigh, were called to attend a road traffic collision between one vehicle and a bike on Winstanley Road, Wigan.

“Crews arrived quickly and worked alongside Greater Manchester Police to make the area safe. Three casualties were assessed by North West Ambulance Service, one has been conveyed to hospital.”

“Firefighters departed after approximately 40 minutes in attendance.”

Related topics:WiganEmergency servicesOrrell
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice