Police appeal for help in tracing relatives of late Wigan pensioner

By Charles Graham
Published 19th Oct 2024, 04:55 BST
A public appeal has been made by police trying to find relatives of a Wigan borough pensioner who died this week.

Susan Bredael, 74, from Leigh passed away on Sydney Avenue in Ince on October 17 but so far no loved ones have been identified.

Officers say there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding her death.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the coroner’s office in Bolton on 0161 856 4687.

