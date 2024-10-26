Police appeal for help to find woman missing from Wigan

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 26th Oct 2024, 17:00 BST
Police are becoming concerned for a woman who is missing from Wigan.

Helen was last seen at 9.20am today on Wigan Lane, heading towards Wigan town centre.

She is a 43-year-old white woman with a slim build, around 5ft tall and with blonde hair tied back.

She was wearing a distinctive yellow coat.

A police spokesman said: “We are becoming concerned and want to make sure she is safe and well.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident 944 of October 26.

