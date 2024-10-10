Police bid to trace relatives of late Wigan pensioner
Police are asking for help in tracking down relatives of a Wigan man who died earlier this month.
Barry Kearns, 77, passed away on Norfolk Street, Springfield, on October and officers say there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the coroner’s office on 0161 856 4687.
