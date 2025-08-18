Police fear for safety of missing Wigan 15-year-old
A search has been launched for a missing Wigan schoolboy as concerns for his safety grow.
Frankie, 15, hasn’t been seen since midnight today in the Wellington Grove area of Ince.
He is a white male, about 5ft 7ins tall, of slim build with short, blond hair.
When last seen he was wearing a cream-coloured jumper, grey joggers and black shoes.
He may be in possession of a pink blanket with a character on it.
A social media post from Wigan and Leigh Police said: “Can you help us find missing Frankie from Ince?
"Officers are concerned about Frankie and want to ensure he is safe and well.
"Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting log 590 of 18/08/25.”