Police issue appeal to find missing Wigan borough schoolboy

By Sian Jones
Published 18th Sep 2025, 15:45 BST
Police have issued an appeal to find a missing schoolboy from Wigan borough.

James was last seen in Leigh at around 9.35am on Thursday September 18.

He is described as being 4ft 5ins tall, of a slim build with short, brown hair.

James was last seen wearing black jacket, black pants and shoes, black jumper and white shirt.

James

He is also carrying a blue Adidas backpack.

Officers want to make sure he is safe and well.

Anyone with information about James’ whereabouts should contact police on 101, quoting the log number 914 of 18/09/2025.

