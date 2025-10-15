The public is being urged to report anti-social behaviour to police as they tackle an increase in trouble at a Wigan beauty spot.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers say there has been a rise in complaints about drug activity and vandalism at the Low Hall nature reserve in Platt Bridge recently.

And as a result there have been high profile patrols in the area aimed at addressing the issues and offering reassurance to people wanting to the enjoy the countryside.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A social media post from Wigan and Leigh Police reads: “We’re working hard to keep this space safe, clean, and welcoming for everyone.

Patrols have been stepped up at the Low Hall nature reserve

"Your support is vital: if you see anything suspicious or have information, please report it.

"Proactive work like this is carried out by our neighbourhood officers and does not affect GMP's response to emergency calls.

“Let’s continue working together to keep Low Hall a safe and peaceful place for all.”