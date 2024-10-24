Police seek relatives of tragic Wigan 51-year-old
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Police are struggling to find any surviving relatives of a Wigan man who died this week at the tragically early age of 51.
Andrew Littler passed away at an address Lowe Street, Golborne, and since then officers have been trying to track down any next of kin.
But they have so far drawn a blank and are now asking the public if they know of any family members of Mr Littler with whom they could be put in touch.
Anyone with information about Andrew's next of kin should contact the Police Coroner's Office in Bolton on 0161 856 4687.
There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.