Reports of man and boy injured in Wigan junction crash
Sources say that a father and son were badly hurt in a collision shortly before 6.30pm this evening (Wednesday July 23).
A witness told Wigan today that the man was coming in and out of consciousness and the boy appeared to have suffered a head injury.
The North West Air Ambulance was scrambled and numerous police vehicles and ambulances could be seen at the scene as traffic was diverted away from the intersection.
It eventually landed in the Farm Foods car park on Gower Street.
A red car was seen with its windscreen smashed.
Two buses were also at a standstill in the middle of the road.
Greater Manchester Police, the North West Ambulance Service and North West Air Ambulance have all been contacted for further details.
The roads re-opened at around 8.45pm.