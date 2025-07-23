Reports of man and boy injured in Wigan junction crash

By Charles Graham
Published 23rd Jul 2025, 20:59 BST
Updated 23rd Jul 2025, 21:36 BST
A witness's view of the sceneplaceholder image
A witness's view of the scene
Wigan’s Saddle Junction was closed after what is reported to be a serious injury collision between a car and at least one pedal bike.

Sources say that a father and son were badly hurt in a collision shortly before 6.30pm this evening (Wednesday July 23).

A witness told Wigan today that the man was coming in and out of consciousness and the boy appeared to have suffered a head injury.

The North West Air Ambulance was scrambled and numerous police vehicles and ambulances could be seen at the scene as traffic was diverted away from the intersection.

The North West Air Ambulance trying to find somewhere to land following the incident at the Saddle Junction this eveningplaceholder image
The North West Air Ambulance trying to find somewhere to land following the incident at the Saddle Junction this evening

It eventually landed in the Farm Foods car park on Gower Street.

A red car was seen with its windscreen smashed.

Two buses were also at a standstill in the middle of the road.

Greater Manchester Police, the North West Ambulance Service and North West Air Ambulance have all been contacted for further details.

The roads re-opened at around 8.45pm.

