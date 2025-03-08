Resident led to safety by neighbour after chip pan fire at Wigan borough home
Crews were called shortly before 8.10pm on Friday to reports of a house fire with someone inside on Millbrook Avenue, Atherton.
When they arrived, the occupant had been led to safety by a neighbour and a search of the house revealed no-one else was inside.
The fire had started in the kitchen and involved a chip pan, which had been removed by a neighbour.
Fire crews worked to put out the blaze, clear the smoke and remove fire-damaged parts of the kitchen.
The occupant received treatment from paramedics for slight smoke inhalation, but did not require further medical care.
Nigel Shepherd, watch manager at Hindley fire station, said: “The house didn’t have working smoke alarms. We carried out a home fire safety assessment and fitted smoke alarms.
"This highlights the importance of every property having working smoke alarms. Make sure you check them weekly.”
