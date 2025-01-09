Residential street in Wigan shut as police launch investigation into collision

A Wigan road has been closed by police following reports of a collision.

Multiple police vehicles blocked access to Pembroke Road, in Marsh Green, on Thursday morning and a large tent was placed in the road.

It is understood the ambulance service and police were called there after a crash.

An investigation is now under way and several police officers could be seen working in the area.

Pembroke Road, in Marsh Green, was closed by police

Kitt Green Road was closed to traffic following the incident and buses were diverted, but it has since reopened.

Both Greater Manchester Police and North West Ambulance Service have been contacted for more information.

