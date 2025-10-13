Residents and staff were evacuated after a fire broke out in a Leigh hotel during the early hours
Crews from Atherton, Hindley and Leigh fire stations descended on The Greyhound on Warrington Road, Leigh, after an office was found ablaze.
It is believed that a heater may have been the cause.
A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service said: “At shortly after 2.30am on Monday (October 13) three fire engines from Hindley, Atherton and Leigh fire stations plus the enhanced rescue unit from Leigh attended a fire involving a commercial building on Warrington Road, Leigh.
“Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used hose reels to extinguish the fire and make the area safe. Crews were in attendance for around one and a half hours.”
No-one came to any harm, everyone was eventually allowed back indoors and the hotel was running normally this morning.