Residents and staff were evacuated after a fire broke out in a Leigh hotel during the early hours

By Charles Graham
Published 13th Oct 2025, 11:52 BST
Dozens of guests and staff were evacuated from a Wigan borough hotel after fire broke out in it early today (Monday October 13).

Crews from Atherton, Hindley and Leigh fire stations descended on The Greyhound on Warrington Road, Leigh, after an office was found ablaze.

It is believed that a heater may have been the cause.

A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service said: “At shortly after 2.30am on Monday (October 13) three fire engines from Hindley, Atherton and Leigh fire stations plus the enhanced rescue unit from Leigh attended a fire involving a commercial building on Warrington Road, Leigh.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
The Greyhound Hotel in Leigh where a fire broke out in the early hours of this morningplaceholder image
The Greyhound Hotel in Leigh where a fire broke out in the early hours of this morning

“Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used hose reels to extinguish the fire and make the area safe. Crews were in attendance for around one and a half hours.”

No-one came to any harm, everyone was eventually allowed back indoors and the hotel was running normally this morning.

Related topics:LeighResidentsWigan
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice