Firefighters have issued safety warnings about charging batteries after a blaze broke out at a Wigan home.

A lithium ion battery on charge for a camping torch was responsible for the fire which damaged the loft of an address in Ormskirk Road, Newtown, last night (September 17).

The owner was with the device when it failed and burst into flames, setting surrounding materials alight.

A general view of Ormskirk Road, Newtown, close to where the blaze broke out

So he and a woman in the house were able to get outside and raise the alarm quickly. Neither was harmed.

Five engines from Wigan, Hindley and Skelmersdale fire stations descended on the scene at 9.45pm.

Two firefighters in breathing apparatus went into the loft to put out the flames, and four further crew members, also in breathing gear, went up into the attics of the properties on either side of the terraced home to check that the flames had not spread.

Hindley watch manager Steve Waygood said:

“The firefighters did a good job on the battery and so the fire was contained to the one loft.

"This incident could have been a lot more serious had not the device catching fire not been seen straight away.

"We are encouraging the public to use batteries responsibly. Never put things on charge and then leave the house.”

Firefighters were at the scene for around two hours.