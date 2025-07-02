A Wigan primary school has been forced to close its doors, as firefighters continue to tackle a blaze at an “illegal waste dump”.

Bickershaw Primary School did not open on Wednesday morning, due to smoke and low water pressure caused by efforts to tackle a fire nearby on Bolton House Road, Bickershaw.

Firefighters were first called there shortly after 3.45pm on Tuesday, as thick plumes of smoke filled the air.

Those living in the area were advised to keep their doors and windows closed and people several miles away in Leigh reported they could smell the smoke.

A digger atop the mountain of waste off Bolton House Road, Bickershaw earlier this year

The former scrapyard has been used as an “illegal” rubbish dump and the site is understood to have many scrap vehicles, tyres and hundreds of thousands of binbags containing household waste.

Despite firefighters from several stations working throughout the night, four fire engines and an aerial platform remained on Bolton House Road on Wednesday morning to deal with the blaze.

A spokesman for Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service said: “Firefighters are tackling a fire involving a large amount of waste on Bolton House Road in Bickershaw.

“Nearby residents are advised to keep their doors and windows closed due to the smoke being produced.”

A Wigan Council spokesman said: “The fire, which is located on private land, presents minimal risk to residents. However, due to the significant amount of smoke, residents are advised to keep their doors and windows closed as a precautionary measure.

“Due to the levels of smoke and low water pressure in the area, Bickershaw Primary School has taken the decision to close the school today. Parents have been notified directly by the school's staff.

“Wigan Council is actively supporting the fire service and the Environment Agency to get the fire under control and to support residents during this time.”

Residents have been complaining about the site for months, saying the stench was foul, there were reports of rat infestations and they did not want to go outside.

Complaints had been made to the council, police and the Environment Agency, with a joint investigation launched.

Makerfield MP Josh Simons was “furious” when he heard about the fire there.

He said: “I’ve received multiple reports of a serious fire at the illegal waste dump on Bolton House Road. Emergency services are on the scene and the fire is under control. Residents are asked to keep away but there is no immediate risk to life.

“I’m furious this has happened. I was due to visit the site this Friday, leading a site visit of all the relevant agencies – Environment Agency, Greater Manchester Police and Wigan Council.

“I’ve been pushing for action, chairing cross-agency meetings and asking for updates, for months. I’ve said time and again, this is a risk to residents, to kids round the corner, and flagrant criminal activity cannot be allowed to stand.

“I have called an emergency meeting of all the relevant agencies which I will chair on Friday. I will get answers for you. I will hold those responsible for clearing up this mess to account.”