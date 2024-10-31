Search over as police confirm body of missing Wigan man has been found
Police have confirmed that the body discovered is that of David Edmonds, 55.
A police spokesman said: “Today, we sadly found a body which has now been confirmed as missing Wigan man David Edmonds.
“Specialist officers are continuing to support David’s family at this difficult time.
“The family have asked for privacy while they come to terms with their loss.”
Mr Edmonds had last been seen at around 11pm on Sunday, October 20 on Bodmin Drive, Platt Bridge.
After he was reported to be missing, police searched Platt Bridge and the surrounding areas, including a stretch of the Leeds-Liverpool Canal in Bamfurlong.
They also shared appeals to find him on social media and through the press, which included the release of a CCTV image of Mr Edmonds.