Teen tragically dies in Wigan after fears raised for his safety
Emergency services responded to reports of a concern for welfare on Ruskin Avenue, Worsley Mesnes, at around 7.30am on Sunday February 16.
A 19-year-old man was found with what police describe as serious and life-threatening injuries.
But despite the best efforts of the emergency services, he has since lost his battle for life.
Officers believe there to be no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death and a file will now be prepared for the coroner.
There was a large emergency services presence on Ruskin Avenue for most of Sunday morning including the air ambulance which landed in Kipling Park.
One person said they spotted CID conducting door-to-door inquiries viewing doorbell cameras.