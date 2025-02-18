Teenager who tragically died in Wigan is named

By Sian Jones
Published 18th Feb 2025, 15:48 GMT
Updated 19th Feb 2025, 12:10 GMT
A Wigan teenager who died after being found badly injured in the back garden of a home has been named.

Emergency services responded to reports of a concern for welfare for Owen Donnelly on Ruskin Avenue, Worsley Mesnes, at around 7.30am on Sunday February 16.

The 19-year-old was found at the rear of a property there with what police described as serious and life-threatening injuries.l.

The air ambulance landed on Kipling ParkThe air ambulance landed on Kipling Park
The air ambulance landed on Kipling Park

But, despite the best efforts of the emergency services, Owen lost his battle for life.

Bolton Coroners’ Court has confirmed they have now received a file for him so that an inquest can be opened.

Police have already stated that they are not treating the tragedy as foul play.

Companies House information show that Owen was the director of the Donnelly Cleaning Company based in Ruskin Avenue, having only been appointed in October last year.

There was a large emergency services presence on Ruskin Avenue for most of Sunday morning including the air ambulance which landed in Kipling Park.

One person said they spotted CID conducting door-to-door inquiries viewing doorbell cameras.

