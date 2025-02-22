Three-vehicle Wigan crash: one casualty taken to hospital

By Charles Graham
Published 21st Feb 2025, 20:38 GMT
Updated 22nd Feb 2025, 09:58 GMT
One person was taken to hospital after a smash between three cars on a Wigan country lane.

The route between Red Rock and Haigh was blocked and traffic diverted during the evening rush hour following the collision on School Lane, Haigh, on the afternoon of Friday, February 21.

A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service said: “At around 4.25pm on Friday February 21, two fire engines from Horwich and Wigan fire stations, and the Technical Response Unit from Leigh Community Fire Station, were called to attend a road traffic collision involving three cars on School Lane, Haigh.

“Crews arrived quickly and worked alongside Greater Manchester Police to make the area safe.

Emergency services at the scene of the crash on School Lane, Haigh

"One casualty was taken to hospital by North West Ambulance Service.

“Firefighters were in attendance for approximately 40 minutes.”

No-one needed to be cut free from their vehicles. The condition of the casualty is not known.

A Greater Manchester Police spokesman said that the injuries sustained by the person taken to hospital were thought to be “minor.”

The scene was eventually cleared and traffic allowed to flow again in the early evening.

Sand remains on the road surface soaking up spilt oil and petrol.

