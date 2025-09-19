Town centre dispersal order from Wigan police to tackle anti-social behaviour

By Charles Graham
Published 19th Sep 2025, 12:30 BST
Wigan police have been given extra powers to crack down on anti-social behaviour in the town centre this weekend.

As of 3pm today (Friday September 19) a dispersal order will be put in place which allows officers to act quickly if they think there is potential for trouble brewing.

Most Popular

They say it is being brought in because of a series of unspecified incidents in the area over previous weekends.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

There will be an increase in police presence around the wider area, with officers patrolling nearby streets.

The parts of Wigan town centre affected by this weekend's dispersal zoneplaceholder image
The parts of Wigan town centre affected by this weekend's dispersal zone

Under a Section 34 dispersal order, officers have the power to instruct and advise anyone who is causing, or very likely to cause harassment, alarm, or distress to leave an area immediately.

Neighbourhood Inspector Morris, from GMP's Wigan district, said: “We issued a dispersal order at the start of the week and are once again doing so to tackle anti-social behaviour which has been causing issues within the town centre recently.

“This order grants officers the powers to instruct people to leave areas if they are causing issues – and they won’t hesitate to do so to help ensure the law-abiding public can visit the town centre without the fear of ASB.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“If you have any queries, do please speak to an officer, who will be more than happy to assist you.”

You can report instances of anti-social behaviour to police via 101 or our Live Chat service at gmp.police.uk. Always call 999 in an emergency.

You can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice