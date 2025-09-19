Wigan police have been given extra powers to crack down on anti-social behaviour in the town centre this weekend.

As of 3pm today (Friday September 19) a dispersal order will be put in place which allows officers to act quickly if they think there is potential for trouble brewing.

They say it is being brought in because of a series of unspecified incidents in the area over previous weekends.

There will be an increase in police presence around the wider area, with officers patrolling nearby streets.

The parts of Wigan town centre affected by this weekend's dispersal zone

Under a Section 34 dispersal order, officers have the power to instruct and advise anyone who is causing, or very likely to cause harassment, alarm, or distress to leave an area immediately.

Neighbourhood Inspector Morris, from GMP's Wigan district, said: “We issued a dispersal order at the start of the week and are once again doing so to tackle anti-social behaviour which has been causing issues within the town centre recently.

“This order grants officers the powers to instruct people to leave areas if they are causing issues – and they won’t hesitate to do so to help ensure the law-abiding public can visit the town centre without the fear of ASB.

“If you have any queries, do please speak to an officer, who will be more than happy to assist you.”

You can report instances of anti-social behaviour to police via 101 or our Live Chat service at gmp.police.uk. Always call 999 in an emergency.

You can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.