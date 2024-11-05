The driver of a suspected stolen car fled the scene of a late night pile-up on a Wigan borough road.

Whoever was at the wheel of a Suzuki Swift lost control of it on Gloucester Street, Atherton, at around 12.30am today (November 5) and it ploughed into two parked vehicles.

The occupant(s) scrambled free and ran off before emergency services arrived at the scene.

A crew from Atherton fire station was called by police to make safe both the Suzuki and a Citroen DS3 which had been written off. A BMW 320 suffered lesser damage.

The crash took place on Gloucester Street in Atherton, not far from the police station

Police are appealing for anyone with CCTV or dash cam footage of the collision or the Suzuki being driven beforehand, to contact them on 101. Alternatively phone Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.