Two cars have been destroyed in an early hours blaze on a Wigan street and arson is suspected
A crew from Wigan fire station was called to Holme Terrace in Whitley at around 2am after a black Audi was found ablaze outside homes.
The flames quickly spread to a Volkswagen Golf which had been parked nose to nose with it until both vehicles were beyond saving and their engine compartments were burnt out.
Two hose reels were used to douse the flames, crew manager Simon Pheasant saying that because the cause of the fire appeared to be suspicious, the police were also called to the scene.
The firefighters were in attendance for about 45 minutes. Beacuse of the swift response, no risk was posed to further vehicles or nearby property.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to ring police on 101 or the freephone Crimestoppers line 0800 555111 anonymously.