By Charles Graham
Published 2nd Oct 2025, 08:04 BST
Updated 2nd Oct 2025, 08:04 BST
Arsonists are being hunted after two cars were destroyed by flames in an attack on a Wigan residential street early today (Thursday, October 2).

A crew from Wigan fire station was called to Holme Terrace in Whitley at around 2am after a black Audi was found ablaze outside homes.

The flames quickly spread to a Volkswagen Golf which had been parked nose to nose with it until both vehicles were beyond saving and their engine compartments were burnt out.

Two hose reels were used to douse the flames, crew manager Simon Pheasant saying that because the cause of the fire appeared to be suspicious, the police were also called to the scene.

A general view of Holme Terrace, Whitley, where the cars were found ablazeplaceholder image
A general view of Holme Terrace, Whitley, where the cars were found ablaze

The firefighters were in attendance for about 45 minutes. Beacuse of the swift response, no risk was posed to further vehicles or nearby property.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to ring police on 101 or the freephone Crimestoppers line 0800 555111 anonymously.

