Unconfirmed reports of body found in Wigan woodland

By Charles Graham
Published 31st May 2025, 17:44 BST
Updated 31st May 2025, 17:59 BST

There are unconfirmed reports that a body has been found at a Wigan beauty spot.

Social media messages said that access points to Borsdane Wood between Hindley and Aspull had been cordoned off by police this afternoon (Saturday May 31).

And it was suggested that the emergency services had been called in to recover a body.

However Greater Manchester Police and the North West Ambulance Service have all been contacted for details and none has yet responded.

Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service has said that firefighters have not been involved in any such incident in Hindley today.

Updates will be provided if more information is forthcoming.

