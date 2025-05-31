There are unconfirmed reports that a body has been found at a Wigan beauty spot.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Social media messages said that access points to Borsdane Wood between Hindley and Aspull had been cordoned off by police this afternoon (Saturday May 31).

And it was suggested that the emergency services had been called in to recover a body.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However Greater Manchester Police and the North West Ambulance Service have all been contacted for details and none has yet responded.

Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service has said that firefighters have not been involved in any such incident in Hindley today.

Updates will be provided if more information is forthcoming.