Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A man, who was arrested for gross negligence manslaughter following a fatality on a Wigan building site, has been bailed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emergency services, including the air ambulance, responded to reports of an incident involving a truck and a pedestrian on Freckleton Street – where a new multi-storey car park is being built for Wigan Infirmary – at around 9.35am on Wednesday March 19.

Despite the best efforts of emergency service workers, the pedestrian – a 61-year-old man – died.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emergency services descended to Freckleton Street

A 58-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter and has been bailed pending further inquiries.

An investigation was launched by police in conjunction with the Health and Safety Executive.