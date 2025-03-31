Update after man killed on Wigan hospital building site
A man, who was arrested for gross negligence manslaughter following a fatality on a Wigan building site, has been bailed.
Emergency services, including the air ambulance, responded to reports of an incident involving a truck and a pedestrian on Freckleton Street – where a new multi-storey car park is being built for Wigan Infirmary – at around 9.35am on Wednesday March 19.
Despite the best efforts of emergency service workers, the pedestrian – a 61-year-old man – died.
A 58-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter and has been bailed pending further inquiries.