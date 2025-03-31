Update after man killed on Wigan hospital building site

By Sian Jones
Published 31st Mar 2025, 15:45 BST
Updated 31st Mar 2025, 15:46 BST
A man, who was arrested for gross negligence manslaughter following a fatality on a Wigan building site, has been bailed.

Emergency services, including the air ambulance, responded to reports of an incident involving a truck and a pedestrian on Freckleton Street – where a new multi-storey car park is being built for Wigan Infirmary – at around 9.35am on Wednesday March 19.

Despite the best efforts of emergency service workers, the pedestrian – a 61-year-old man – died.

Emergency services descended to Freckleton Street

A 58-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter and has been bailed pending further inquiries.

An investigation was launched by police in conjunction with the Health and Safety Executive.

