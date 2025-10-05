Police searching for a missing woman say they are becoming “increasingly concerned” and want to make sure she is “safe and well”.

The woman, named only as Karen, was last seen today in Ashton.

She is described as being a white female, 5ft 6ins tall, of medium build, with long “reddish” hair and lots of tattoos on her arms and legs.

She was wearing a pale blue sweatshirt, pale blue jeans and a dark blue robe full-length coat when she was last seen.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call police on 101 or 0161 856 7165, quoting log 1517-051025.