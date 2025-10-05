Wigan police appeal for help to find missing woman

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 5th Oct 2025, 17:12 BST
Updated 5th Oct 2025, 17:30 BST
Police searching for a missing woman say they are becoming “increasingly concerned” and want to make sure she is “safe and well”.

The woman, named only as Karen, was last seen today in Ashton.

She is described as being a white female, 5ft 6ins tall, of medium build, with long “reddish” hair and lots of tattoos on her arms and legs.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

She was wearing a pale blue sweatshirt, pale blue jeans and a dark blue robe full-length coat when she was last seen.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call police on 101 or 0161 856 7165, quoting log 1517-051025.

Related topics:PoliceWiganAshton
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice