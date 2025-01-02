Wigan residents forced to leave their homes and major incident declared after New Year floods

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A clean-up operation is under way after flooding hit several parts of Wigan on New Year’s Day.

Firefighters were continuing to pump away water in Platt Bridge on Thursday morning after usually busy main roads were more akin to rivers.

A major incident was declared in Greater Manchester after flooding forced homes to be evacuated and closed train lines and roads following heavy rain.

Hundreds of people were evacuated from their homes on Wednesday, Greater Manchester Police said.

Flooding turned the street into a river

In Wigan, residents and businesses were affected by flooding in multiple areas, including Platt Bridge, Bickershaw and Abram.

The Walthew Lane area of Platt Bridge was particularly affected and there were reports businesses had flooded.

There was flooding at Robin Retail Park, Scot Lane in Newtown, Mort Lane in Tyldesley, and Edge Green Lane and Tanners Lane in Golborne.

Flooding in Bickershaw

A rest centre was set up for people who had to evacuate their homes.

Wigan Council leader Coun David Molyneux said: “I’d like to thank our teams who have worked tirelessly over the last 24 hours to respond to flooding incidents across the borough.

"We’ve been working closely with the police, fire and health services and utility providers to ensure residents are safe. This includes setting up a rest centre for those who have had to leave their homes.

“I know some areas, particularly Platt Bridge, are still affected and I would like to reassure residents that our teams are doing everything they can to keep everyone safe and well.”

Flooding in Platt Bridge

The Wigan community is rallying around to help those affected.

Both McDonalds in Platt Bridge and The Coffee Shop in Ashton have opened on Thursday morning as warm spaces where people affected could get a hot drink and food and charge their mobile phones.

St Nathaniel's Parish Church, in Platt Bridge, is collecting items to help distribute to those affected by the floods from 9am to noon on Thursday.

Online fund-raising appeals have also been launched to help some residents.

Flooding in Platt Bridge

A flood warning remains in place for the River Douglas in Parbold, with the Environment Agency saying weather conditions are “expected to improve from this evening, but it will take several hours for river levels to drop”.