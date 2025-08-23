A main road in a Wigan village was sealed off for two hours and the air ambulance scrambled today after what was reported locally to be a serious incident.

A section of Miles Lane in Shevington was blocked by police after what was said on social media to have been a collision at the junction with Broadriding Road this afternoon (Saturday August 23).

Police, paramedics and a fire engine were all spotted at the scene.

But so far there has been no confirmation of details from any of the emergency services as to what the incident concerned.

A North West air ambulance after it landed near Forest Fold on Miles Lane, Shevington

The North West Air Ambulance, one of whose helicopters was pictured on land off Miles Lane, said it did not comment on ongoing incidents, Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service press office said it had no record of attending any incident and Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service has not issued any information either.

Both the North West Ambulance Service and Greater Manchester Police have also been contacted for information but have so far not responded.

At around 5pm it was confirmed on social media that the road had re-opened to traffic.

We will update the article if further information is forthcoming.