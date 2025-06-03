A Wigan rugby club has issued an appeal to find a man who has been missing for three days.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Darren was last “100 per cent seen” by staff at Wigan St Patricks Rugby Club at around 5:30pm on Saturday May 31.

He was “possibly” seen again at 5:45pm walking past the court house towards Wigan town centre with another unconfirmed sighting of Darren walking in the direction of Wigan train station.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Darren Green

A post by the rugby club said: “We are working through our CCTV footage at the club to try and help find him leaving and establish a positive timeline.

“We know Darren's friends and family are worried sick, please get in touch if you see him.

“Darren, just a phone call or a message mate is all we need to know your safe pal!”

Anyone with information on Darren’s whereabouts should contact Greater Manchester Police on 101 quoting reference 1115.