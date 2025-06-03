Wigan rugby club issue urgent appeal to find missing man

By Sian Jones
Published 3rd Jun 2025, 16:20 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A Wigan rugby club has issued an appeal to find a man who has been missing for three days.

Darren was last “100 per cent seen” by staff at Wigan St Patricks Rugby Club at around 5:30pm on Saturday May 31.

He was “possibly” seen again at 5:45pm walking past the court house towards Wigan town centre with another unconfirmed sighting of Darren walking in the direction of Wigan train station.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
Wigan flats project gets under way
Darren GreenDarren Green
Darren Green

A post by the rugby club said: “We are working through our CCTV footage at the club to try and help find him leaving and establish a positive timeline.

“We know Darren's friends and family are worried sick, please get in touch if you see him.

“Darren, just a phone call or a message mate is all we need to know your safe pal!”

Anyone with information on Darren’s whereabouts should contact Greater Manchester Police on 101 quoting reference 1115.

Related topics:WiganGreater Manchester Police

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice