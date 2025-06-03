Wigan rugby club issue urgent appeal to find missing man
Darren was last “100 per cent seen” by staff at Wigan St Patricks Rugby Club at around 5:30pm on Saturday May 31.
He was “possibly” seen again at 5:45pm walking past the court house towards Wigan town centre with another unconfirmed sighting of Darren walking in the direction of Wigan train station.
A post by the rugby club said: “We are working through our CCTV footage at the club to try and help find him leaving and establish a positive timeline.
“We know Darren's friends and family are worried sick, please get in touch if you see him.
“Darren, just a phone call or a message mate is all we need to know your safe pal!”
Anyone with information on Darren’s whereabouts should contact Greater Manchester Police on 101 quoting reference 1115.
