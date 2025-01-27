Wigan stabbing report turns out to be pensioner accident
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Crime scene tape and patrol cars were seen outside a bungalow on Fulbeck Avenue, Hawkley Hall, on Saturday night and Sunday morning (January 25 and 26) and different stories began circulating, one that there had been a stabbing and another that a body had been found.
But Greater Manchester Police have now confirmed that it was a pensioner who fell outside, struck his head and bled profusely. Despite this he was not seriously hurt, thankfully.
The scene was taped off while the blood was cleared up.
A GMP spokesman said: “On SaturdayJanuary 25 at around 11.50pm, officers responded to reports to a concern for welfare of a man who fell outside a property on Fulbeck Avenue in Wigan.
"The man, aged 78, suffered a head injury which is not life-threatening or life-changing.”