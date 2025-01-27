Wigan stabbing report turns out to be pensioner accident

By Charles Graham
Published 27th Jan 2025, 12:31 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Police have scotched local rumours of a stabbing and even a murder on a Wigan suburban street.

Crime scene tape and patrol cars were seen outside a bungalow on Fulbeck Avenue, Hawkley Hall, on Saturday night and Sunday morning (January 25 and 26) and different stories began circulating, one that there had been a stabbing and another that a body had been found.

But Greater Manchester Police have now confirmed that it was a pensioner who fell outside, struck his head and bled profusely. Despite this he was not seriously hurt, thankfully.

The scene was taped off while the blood was cleared up.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Crime scene tape and a patrol car on Fulbeck Avenue, Hawkley HallCrime scene tape and a patrol car on Fulbeck Avenue, Hawkley Hall
Crime scene tape and a patrol car on Fulbeck Avenue, Hawkley Hall

A GMP spokesman said: “On SaturdayJanuary 25 at around 11.50pm, officers responded to reports to a concern for welfare of a man who fell outside a property on Fulbeck Avenue in Wigan.

"The man, aged 78, suffered a head injury which is not life-threatening or life-changing.”

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice